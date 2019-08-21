CEC registers over 320 MPs

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered over 166 members of parliament (MPs) elected with party tickets at the snap Verkhovna Rada election and 155 MPs elected in the constituencies.

The press service of the CEC reported on Wednesday that based on a protocol on the outcome of the early parliamentary election in multiple-mandate constituencies the commission registered 47 MPs elected on July 21, 2019: 26 from the Servant of the People Party, eight form the Opposition Platform-For Life Party, eight from the European Solidarity and five from the Batkivschyna Party.

Also, on the basis of the relevant protocols on the outcome of early elections of parliamentarians in single-member constituencies, the Central Election Commission registered 36 MPs of Ukraine elected during early parliamentary elections in single-member constituencies.

"Thus, as of August 21, the Central Election Commission registered 321 deputies of Ukraine: 166 – elected in multiple-mandate constituencies and 155 – elected in single-member constituencies," the CEC reported.