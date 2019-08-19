Zelensky thanks Israel for support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Israel for support of Ukraine' sovereignty and its territorial integrity, the strong position in the issue of war in Donbas and the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

"Today we started with the issue which our Israeli friends understand better than others: this is a matter of war and security. I thank our partners for their unstinting support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the strong position on the war in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation," he said at a briefing on Monday after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zelensky said that Ukraine has something to learn from Israel, especially in matters of security and defense. "And we will definitely do it," the president of Ukraine said.