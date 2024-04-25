Facts

17:37 25.04.2024

Occupation forces attack Balakliya railway station, seven civilians injured – regional administration

Seven civilians were injured as a result of an attack by the Russian occupation forces on Balakliya, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The railway station was hit. Reportedly, five people were injured – three women and two men. The information is yet to be updated. All services are working on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Later, Synehubov said that the number of casualties increased to seven people.

He also said that all of those injured were in the passenger cars of the Kharkiv-Izium electric train at the moment when the invaders inflicted a missile strike on the railway station. Information about the types of missiles and other details are being clarified.

Synehubov also said that all seven injured people were hospitalized.

"Three women, aged 37, 47, 60, and four men, 39, 49, 49 and 62, sustained blast traumas of varying severity as a result of Russia's attack. They all are receiving aid at a medical facility," he said.

