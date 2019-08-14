Facts

17:41 14.08.2019

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

The issue of dismissal of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City State Administration and a number of heads of regional state administrations will be considered by the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine after its formation, the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

"New members of the government will consider the issues on those heads of regional state administrations appointed during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, which the incumbent government cannot consider," the press service of the President's Office said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the press secretary of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Vasyl Riabchuk, said that the incumbent Cabinet of Ministers would not consider the approval of dismissal of Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City State Administration.

As reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with the request to make a submission on the dismissal of Head of Kyiv City State Administration Klitschko.

