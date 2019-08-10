Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Mykola Kuleshov head of the department of the Security Service of Ukraine for counterintelligence protection of state interests in the field of information security.

"To appoint Kuleshov Mykola Valeriyovych head of the department of the Security Service of Ukraine for counterintelligence protection of state interests in the field of information security," according to presidential decree No. 590/2019 of August 9.

Kuleshov, born in 1973, is a colonel of the SBU. He has been working in special services units since 1995. Since 2014 he has been first deputy head of the Security Service department of counterintelligence protection of state interests in the field of information security.