12:48 10.08.2019

Over 12,500 foreigners not allowed to Ukraine since year start – Border Service

Ukrainian border guards since the beginning of 2019 have not allowed more than 12,500 foreign citizens to enter the country, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Since the beginning of the year, border guards have registered about 6 million foreigners. While the number of refusals to cross the border slightly exceeds 12,500, which is about 0.75%," Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said.

According to him, the decision on border crossing refusal is made when crossing the border. At the same time, border guards analyze all available information, taking into account risk countries.

Tags: #border_service #ukraine #border
