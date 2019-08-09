First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

A group of Members of Parliament in charge of preparations for the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation has decided to hold such a meeting on August 29.

"Our political force proposes holding the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation on August 29," MP from the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov, who was tapped to head the group, said at a meeting on Friday.

He put the motion to the vote, and most members of the group supported it.