Facts

15:30 09.08.2019

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

1 min read
First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

A group of Members of Parliament in charge of preparations for the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation has decided to hold such a meeting on August 29.

"Our political force proposes holding the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation on August 29," MP from the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov, who was tapped to head the group, said at a meeting on Friday.

He put the motion to the vote, and most members of the group supported it.

Tags: #parliament #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:19 09.08.2019
New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

13:21 05.08.2019
Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

14:43 03.08.2019
Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

14:30 03.08.2019
Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

14:56 30.07.2019
Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

12:40 22.07.2019
CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

12:23 22.07.2019
One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

11:32 22.07.2019
Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

11:07 22.07.2019
Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

10:56 22.07.2019
Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

LATEST

Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

Ukraine should have suspended participation in Minsk process after soldiers' deaths in Pavlopil - Bezsmertny

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD