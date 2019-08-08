SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

Counterintelligence officers of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine detained a citizen of the Russian Federation in Cherkasy region who was about to commit an act of subversion at a strategically important military facility – a military airfield. The detainee had improvised explosive devices and an electric detonator.

Intelligence service operatives documented that the foreigner living in Cherkasy region made improvised explosive devices and also conducted reconnaissance in territories adjacent to the military airfield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU press center reported on Thursday.

During a raid at the place of residence of the suspect, law enforcement officers seized three improvised explosive devices, about two kg of chemicals, an electric detonator, two types of explosives, notes with chemical formulas, specialized literature and schemes for creating explosives. Also found materials proving the foreigner had been gathering information about the military facility.

SBU investigators informed the Russian citizen of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 113 (subversive activity) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose detention of the suspect as a preventive measure.