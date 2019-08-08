Facts

17:56 08.08.2019

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

1 min read
SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

Counterintelligence officers of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine detained a citizen of the Russian Federation in Cherkasy region who was about to commit an act of subversion at a strategically important military facility – a military airfield. The detainee had improvised explosive devices and an electric detonator.

Intelligence service operatives documented that the foreigner living in Cherkasy region made improvised explosive devices and also conducted reconnaissance in territories adjacent to the military airfield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU press center reported on Thursday.

During a raid at the place of residence of the suspect, law enforcement officers seized three improvised explosive devices, about two kg of chemicals, an electric detonator, two types of explosives, notes with chemical formulas, specialized literature and schemes for creating explosives. Also found materials proving the foreigner had been gathering information about the military facility.

SBU investigators informed the Russian citizen of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 113 (subversive activity) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose detention of the suspect as a preventive measure.

Tags: #cherkasy_region #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 05.08.2019
SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

16:27 01.08.2019
Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

15:10 01.08.2019
President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

16:56 31.07.2019
Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

15:54 31.07.2019
Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

11:43 31.07.2019
Ex-employee of Interior Ministry collects info about political, economic situation in Zaporizhia on instructions of Russia's FSB – SBU

Ex-employee of Interior Ministry collects info about political, economic situation in Zaporizhia on instructions of Russia's FSB – SBU

14:32 25.07.2019
Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

Russian tanker NEYMA that blocked Ukrainian naval ships in Kerch Strait detained - SBU

11:22 23.07.2019
SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

11:38 21.07.2019
SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

16:44 20.07.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

LATEST

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Russia-occupation fighters violate truce four times since Thursday midnight – Defense ministry

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

ICRC sends over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO – State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD