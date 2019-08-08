Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

Military prosecutors are indignant about the position of Deputy Chief of President's Staff Ruslan Riaboshapka regarding the absence of the need in existence of military prosecutor's office and count on the careful planning for further reforms in the system.

"We consider unacceptable statements about the uselessness of the military prosecutor's office, which is due to superficial knowledge about its activities. We hope that the next reforms will be constructive and carefully planned, deprived of anyone's orders, wrapped in a reformatory box with a bow," the military prosecutor's team released its statement on the page of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in the Facebook social network.

The statement provides data on the achievements of the military prosecution system since its resumption (almost five years ago) due to the armed aggression that continues.

So, during this time, thanks to the work of military prosecutors, 263 people were brought to criminal responsibility for conducting an aggressive war, including 68 citizens of the Russian Federation (21 of them are high-ranking officials, 18 generals and admirals, 18 judges of the Russian Federation). More than 1,000 pages of evidence of Russian aggression and the commission of war crimes by its representatives were transferred to the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

In the case of the seizure by the Russian Federation of Ukrainian military sailors and ships near the Kerch Strait, 15 servicemen of the Russian Federation were prosecuted, and evidence of unlawful actions of the Russian Federation was transferred to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to participate in the hearing of this case by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

Earlier in an interview with 24 TV channel, asked about whether a military prosecutor's office is needed in Ukraine, Riaboshapka said: "My position is that I do not see the need for the military prosecutor's office."