Prosecutor's office opens case against traitors among police and judges of Luhansk region

The prosecutor's office has launched a pretrial investigation into the fact of treason against the head of one of the local courts of Luhansk region and five employees of the regional police units, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"The prosecutors of Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office have registered criminal proceedings on the facts of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was established that the head of one of the local courts of Luhansk region and five employees of separate divisions of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Luhansk region defected to the enemy and began to cooperate with the invader," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the investigators of the territorial directorate of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), located in Kramatorsk.