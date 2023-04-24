Ukrainian Prosecutor General: We highly appreciate Belgium's support on legal front

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickborn have agreed to expand the cooperation agreement, including cooperation in the investigation of international crimes.

“We highly appreciate the support Belgium provides to Ukraine on the justice front & efforts in enforcing EU sanctions to cut off funding for Russian aggression. With Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne discussed the possibilities to expand our cooperation,” Kostin said on Twitter Monday.

He said that an agreement had been reached to expand the cooperation agreement on combating cybercrime, organized crime, corruption and terrorism, which the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) and the Federal Prosecutor's Office of the Kingdom of Belgium concluded in 2015.

“We agree to further expand the 2015 Agreement on Cooperation between the PGO of Ukraine & the Federal Prosecutor's Office of the Kingdom of Belgium on combatting cybercrime, organized crime, corruption, & terrorism to ensure closer cooperation in investigation of international crimes,” the Ukrainian prosecutor general said.