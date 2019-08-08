Facts

13:28 08.08.2019

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

2 min read
NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have served notices of suspicion of abusing office to six persons implicated in the introduction of the so-called "Rotterdam+ formula," including ex-head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER), the press service of the bureau has reported.

"On August 8, NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO [the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office] prosecutors and operational support of the SBU, served notices of suspicion to six individuals involved in the introduction of the so-called "Rotterdam + formula." They are suspected of committing actions that resulted in UAH 18.87 billion of losses to electricity consumers," the NABU said on its Facebook page.

In particular, according to the NABU, among the suspects is the ex-head of the NCER.

The incumbent director of the state-owned enterprise Market Operator, who at the time of the introduction of the "Rotterdam + formula" was a member of the NCER, was also notified of the suspicion.

In addition, the head of the department and the head of the department of the NCER, the deputy commercial director of one of the private companies of the group, a key operator in the heat generation market of Ukraine, and the director of the department of one of the companies of this group are also suspects.

"The actions of all six are qualified according to Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code (abuse of authority or office). Representatives of private companies are accused of complicity," the NABU said.

Tags: #ncer #rotterdam #nabu #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:27 05.08.2019
NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

14:25 01.08.2019
NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

10:33 01.08.2019
Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

16:46 26.07.2019
Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

16:40 26.07.2019
Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

13:12 26.07.2019
NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

17:15 24.07.2019
NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

12:56 24.07.2019
NABU searching Bogdan Motors office in Kyiv

NABU searching Bogdan Motors office in Kyiv

16:16 19.07.2019
Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

12:58 19.07.2019
NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

Russia-occupation fighters violate truce four times since Thursday midnight – Defense ministry

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

ICRC sends over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO – State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Rada committee calls on U.S., U.K. to sign defense agreements with Ukraine with regard to termination of INF Treaty

EU hopes Russia to influence Russia-occupation fighters in Donbas to reach ceasefire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD