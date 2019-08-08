Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

The Servant of the People Party has spent UAH 114.65 million on the snap parliamentary election campaign, which is the highest figure among all the parties that put forward their candidates for election to the Verkhovna Rada.

According to a posting on the website of the Central Election Commission, this is precisely the amount received from the accumulative account of the election fund of the party to the current account of the election fund.

At the same time, the Holos party, which gained less than the others among the candidates on the lists in the Rada, spent only UAH 9 million less on campaigning – UAH 105.7 million. The European Solidarity Party, led by the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, spent UAH 99.5 million, the Batkivschyna Party – UAH 87.2 million, and the Opposition Platform - For Life party, which took second place in the elections – UAH 60.3 million.

Of the six parties that did not overcome the 5% election threshold in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada but gained more than 2%, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party spent the most on the campaign – UAH 111.8 million. The Opposition Bloc party spent UAH 90.6 million, the Ukrainian Strategy of Volodymyr Groysman – UAH 89.25 million, Svoboda Party – UAH 24.1 million, the Strength and Honor Party – UAH 26.95 million, and Sharij's Party – UAH 4.2 million. According to the law, these parties will receive funding from the national budget.

The Samopomich Party spent UAH 28.7 million for the elections, the Civil Position Party – UAH 25.7 million, the Agrarian Party of Ukraine – UAH 21.1 million, Mikheil Saakashvili's New Forces Movement – UAH 6.5 million, the Fakel (Torch) Party – UAH 2.5 million, Nezalezhnist (Independence) Party - UAH 2.3 million, Social Justice – UAH 1.1 million. Less than UAH 1 million was spent on the election by Syla Prava (the Power of Law) – UAH 604,000, Patriot – UAH 210,000, and the Green Party – UAH 37,000.

The Syla Liudei (Power of People) Party, which gained 28,000 votes (0.19%), did not spend a single hryvnia on the elections.