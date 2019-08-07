Facts

16:57 07.08.2019

Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

2 min read
Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he informed about the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers as a result of shelling of enemy troops in Donbas, and also called on the leaders of the Normandy Four countries to immediately meet. The French leader supported the initiative.

"The President of Ukraine called on the leaders of the Normandy Four countries to urgently get together to keep the peace process going, agree on the next steps aimed at the final resolution of the conflict. Emmanuel Macron expressed full support for the initiatives of Ukraine, agreed on the need to hold a summit in the near future, which should be preceded by a meeting of official representatives of all four parties," the Ukrainian president's press service said on Wednesday.

According to information, the French president also added that he would contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to have their consent on this initiative.

Speaking about the death of Ukrainian troops in Donbas the day before, Zelensky noted that this was not the first attack from the enemy, which aims to disrupt the peace process launched by the Ukrainian side.

"The President of Ukraine also informed Emmanuel Macron of other steps aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in particular, the restoration of infrastructure, the exchange of prisoners and the like," the message said.

In addition, Zelensky reported on Wednesday morning's conversation with Putin, during which the head of the Ukrainian state called for a ceasefire and the return of sailors and other captured Ukrainians.

Tags: #normandy_four #zelensky #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:09 07.08.2019
Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

17:26 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

15:16 07.08.2019
Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

14:55 07.08.2019
Zelensky confirms ratification of FTA agreement with Israel

Zelensky confirms ratification of FTA agreement with Israel

13:50 07.08.2019
Zelensky orders to provide families of four servicemen killed on Aug 6 in Donbas with apartments

Zelensky orders to provide families of four servicemen killed on Aug 6 in Donbas with apartments

13:41 07.08.2019
Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

13:21 07.08.2019
Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

11:46 07.08.2019
Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

11:27 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he had phone talk with Putin on Wednesday morning regarding deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas

Zelensky says he had phone talk with Putin on Wednesday morning regarding deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas

18:10 06.08.2019
Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

Six Ukrainian servicemen killed, nine wounded since start of ceasefire in Donbas

LATEST

Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

Kharkiv police searching for explosive at airport, train station, town coach stations

Berlin so far unable to name date of Normandy format summit - German govt official

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

Armed Forces continue observing ceasefire, ready to respond to unpredictable situation – General Staff

Six Ukrainian servicemen killed, nine wounded since start of ceasefire in Donbas

NBU, Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine agree on protection against cyber attacks

Changes to state language law within powers of president – Servant of the People Party head Razumkov

Foreign Ministry confirms information about attack at Ukrainian plane in Libyan airport

Dynamo FC loses to Brugge 0-1 in opener of third UEFA Champions League qualifying round

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD