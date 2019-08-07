Facts

Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel regarding the situation in the east of Ukraine and the possibility of holding the Normandy Four meeting in the near term.

"Today's first call was to the President of the Russian Federation, the second will be in Turkey to President Macron... I would also like to talk to Mrs. Merkel today, if she has time, and arrange an urgent meeting so that we no longer tell each that there should be a Normandy Four meeting this year. How many more people should die this year? Therefore, I want this meeting to take place in the near future," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelensky added that he would like the Normandy Four meeting to take place, despite all the previous diplomatic agreements.

"So that we would be human to each other and understand that this is very important," the president said.

The head of state did not rule out that he could interrupt his visit to Turkey.

Zelensky's visit to Turkey is scheduled for August 7 and August 8.

