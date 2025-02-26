Facts

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

During a telephone conversation, the President of Ukraine and the President of France coordinated plans and future contacts in various formats, Zelenskyy's official Telegram channel reports.

“Emmanuel informed me about the outcomes of his visit to the United States and his meeting with President Trump. I shared the details of yesterday’s meeting with the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic countries in Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the parties are working on “forming a common position and reliable security guarantees.”

“We also coordinated our plans and upcoming contacts in various formats. The peace we strive for must ensure that future generations in Ukraine and all of Europe are protected from Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy added.

