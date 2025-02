Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron has held a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Upon my return from Washington, I spoke with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and then with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Macron wrote on X.

"We are determined to work for a sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine," the French president added.