Six Ukrainian servicemen killed, nine wounded since start of ceasefire in Donbas

Since the announcement of the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation () zone in Donbas six military servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been killed and nine have been wounded, General Staff Chief and Armed Forces Commander Ruslan Khomchak has said.

"Since the beginning of the announced truce, six Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the JFO zone, including four who were killed yesterday and nine servicemen were injured," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The ceasefire was declared on July 21.