Servant of the People calls for drafting, adopting rules for media coverage during war

Ukraine needs a law defining the rules of work for mass media during war, future Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Party elected in a majoritarian race Serhiy Shvets has said.

"How should we deal with freedom of speech under conditions of war, an extraordinary situation or martial law? For now this is stipulated exclusively in the instructions of various agencies, but this is a non-systemic approach… I have the idea to [draft a law]. This should be done quickly," Shvets told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Shvets said the measure should contain a "glossary of war." "[It should] define occupying forces, separatists, collaborators, self-proclaimed republics ... All this should be stipulated by law," Shvets said.

The lawmaker-to-be said it would be necessary to study the opinion of ordinary citizens while preparing the bill and to ask them whether they agree to limit information during war for their own safety, "if they agree, and to what extent."

Shvets said he hopes to work in the parliament's committee dealing with media (before being elected to parliament, he was a host at Kyiv-based 1+1 TV channel), in the parliamentary committee on information policy and freedom of speech. Shvets said the committee would be one of the largest and "most revolutionary."

"People with breakthrough ideas will gather there," he said.