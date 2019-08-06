Facts

18:39 06.08.2019

Servant of the People calls for drafting, adopting rules for media coverage during war

2 min read
Servant of the People calls for drafting, adopting rules for media coverage during war

Ukraine needs a law defining the rules of work for mass media during war, future Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Party elected in a majoritarian race Serhiy Shvets has said.

"How should we deal with freedom of speech under conditions of war, an extraordinary situation or martial law? For now this is stipulated exclusively in the instructions of various agencies, but this is a non-systemic approach… I have the idea to [draft a law]. This should be done quickly," Shvets told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Shvets said the measure should contain a "glossary of war." "[It should] define occupying forces, separatists, collaborators, self-proclaimed republics ... All this should be stipulated by law," Shvets said.

The lawmaker-to-be said it would be necessary to study the opinion of ordinary citizens while preparing the bill and to ask them whether they agree to limit information during war for their own safety, "if they agree, and to what extent."

Shvets said he hopes to work in the parliament's committee dealing with media (before being elected to parliament, he was a host at Kyiv-based 1+1 TV channel), in the parliamentary committee on information policy and freedom of speech. Shvets said the committee would be one of the largest and "most revolutionary."

"People with breakthrough ideas will gather there," he said.

Tags: #law #servant_of_the_people #media
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:03 05.08.2019
Ukraine's interests in PACE without focusing on Russia's presence should be advanced – Servant of the People

Ukraine's interests in PACE without focusing on Russia's presence should be advanced – Servant of the People

14:51 03.08.2019
Zelensky hopes MPs from Servant of the People Party to work effectively

Zelensky hopes MPs from Servant of the People Party to work effectively

11:20 27.07.2019
Future Ukrainian lawmakers from Servant of the People Party to take intensive training course

Future Ukrainian lawmakers from Servant of the People Party to take intensive training course

16:40 26.07.2019
Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

13:29 24.07.2019
UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

11:19 24.07.2019
Self-nominated deputies can potentially join Servant of People

Self-nominated deputies can potentially join Servant of People

10:22 24.07.2019
Razumkov believes budget financing of parties overcoming 2% barrier justified if it is used for party building

Razumkov believes budget financing of parties overcoming 2% barrier justified if it is used for party building

09:44 24.07.2019
Servant of the People leads the poll with 43.17% of votes according to 99.37% of e-protocols processed by CEC

Servant of the People leads the poll with 43.17% of votes according to 99.37% of e-protocols processed by CEC

13:20 23.07.2019
Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

12:25 23.07.2019
German CDU reps congratulate Zelensky, Servant of People on victory in Rada elections, assure further German support for Ukraine – envoy

German CDU reps congratulate Zelensky, Servant of People on victory in Rada elections, assure further German support for Ukraine – envoy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas

SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

LATEST

Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

Cabinet expects to increase share of use of Ukrainian language in everyday life up to 75% by 2030

Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

Lithuania, following Estonia, seeks non-recognition in Brussels of Russian passports given to ORDLO residents

Volker requests meeting with Surkov – political expert

Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas

SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

Ukraine, U.S. sign memo of understanding on search for POW, MIA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD