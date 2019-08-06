Facts

18:10 06.08.2019

Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on leaders of the Normandy Four participant countries to meet for talks as soon as possible after the death of four Ukrainian soldiers in recent shelling in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"... I urge the leaders of the countries of Normandy talks format – Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin – to gather as soon as possible to resume negotiations," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page.

He recalled that four Ukrainian soldiers died near Pavlopil on Tuesday, August 6, in an attack mounted from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"The 'harvest' truce lasted 17 days. Today's incident is aimed at undermining not only this truce, but also the negotiation process as a whole. Ukraine has sincerely been seeking peace. And our desire remains unchanged. Today the whole world has seen who exactly does not want peace," the president said .

Zelensky assured that Ukraine would not stop working on the cessation of hostilities "and will not leave any attacks on our military without response."

"Ukraine will certainly be united and peaceful," Zelensky added.

