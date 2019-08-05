Facts

14:10 05.08.2019

Crimean Tatar journalist Khalilova seeks to challenge case opened in Crimea against her in ECHR – media reports

1 min read

Journalist of the Crimean Tatar TV channel ATR Gulsum Khalilova seeks to challenge a case opened against her in the annexed Crimea in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Krym.Realii publication has reported.

"Of course, Emil Kurbedinov [lawyer of Khalilova] will deal with this case, we will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights," she said.

She also said that she considers this criminal case politically motivated.

"It is necessary for them to declare that the Crimean Tatars participate in some kind of gangs, it is necessary for them to falsify more criminal cases against the indigenous people of Crimea, who shows their civic position supporting Ukraine. I did not join any battalions, I worked as a field journalist," the journalist said.

As reported, the criminal case against Khalilova was launched in occupied Crimea under Part 2 of Article 208 of the Criminal Code – "Participation in an armed formation in the territory of a foreign state."

Tags: #crimea #journalist #tatars
