Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

At a meeting of Commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Sirsky with a delegation of the OSCE Special Monitoring Group (SMM) to Ukraine headed by Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE SMM to Ukraine Mark Etherington the sides discussed the issues of ceasefire by the two sides in Donetsk and Luhansk region, some aspects of observing the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) regarding the restoration of a bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska.

As reported on Monday on the page of the JFO press center on Facebook, during the meeting the commander of the JFO once again emphasized the need to immediately inform the world community about the fact that the Russia-led occupation units ignored the unlimited ceasefire.

At the same time, he also said that the Ukrainian side is fully implementing the necessary measures under the Minsk agreements. "In particular, a number of events were held in the area of the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint," the press center said.

In addition, Sirsky informed Etherington about the current state of security in the JFO area, the course of restoration of civilian infrastructure, humanitarian support to the population, the situation of mine safety in the area of responsibility and other issues.