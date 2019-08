Zelensky to visit Turkey on Aug 7-8 to meet Erdogan, Bartholomew

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 7 and August 8, 2019 is to visit Turkey, the press service of the head of state has reported.

During his visit in Ankara Zelensky is to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and representatives of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities.

The Ukrainian president is to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I in Istanbul.