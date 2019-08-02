Razumkov comments on Bohdan's resignation letter

Chairman of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov claims that he does not know anything about the alleged resignation of Andriy Bohdan from the post of head of the Presidential Office, Radio Liberty reports.

"I myself have just learned from the news. I don't know anything about it," Razumkov said.

One of the newly elected deputies from the Servant of the People Party, who asked not to be named, expressed opinion that Bohdan was just joking.

"It's like a joke, read the statement to the end," he said.

As reported, head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Bohdan, wrote a letter of resignation from this post at his own request.