NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

Detectives of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Thursday conducted searches of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) and the residences of its employees.

NABU said on Facebook that investigative actions had been authorized and were being conducted as part of an investigation into possible wrongdoing by UkSATSE employees, who deposited more than UAH 400 million in accounts of private joint-stock company Platinum Bank, which has been declared bankrupt.

NABU said it has been investigating the bank since November 2017.

UkSATSE was established in 1992. It provides a full range of services for air navigation services: air traffic services, organization of air traffic flows, organization and management of airspace, radio communications, navigation and surveillance, meteorological and air navigation information for all types of flights. The area of responsibility of UkSATSE covers five areas of flight information with a total area of 774,569 square kilometers.