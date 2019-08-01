Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas by Russia-occupation forces starting after midnight on July 21 cannot be called a violation of agreements reached in Minsk. Political speculation on this topic is unwarranted and only impedes the fulfillment of tasks by Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation, Chief of the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak has said.

"JFO individual units and formations demonstrate the firm position ensuring a stable ceasefire. For 11 days since the ceasefire took effect there have been no casualties. There have been instances of ceasefire violations by Russia-occupation forces," he said in a statement obtained by Interfax-Ukraine.

Khomchak said the current situation in general cannot be considered a violation of agreements reached in Minsk.

"They [the agreements on a ceasefire from July 21] are working. Therefore, political speculation about the topic is unwarranted and harms JFO's further fulfilment of its tasks," he said.

Khomchak said if the situation worsens, Ukraine's Armed Forces is ready to quickly and adequately respond to enemy threats.