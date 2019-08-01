Facts

13:45 01.08.2019

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

1 min read
Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas by Russia-occupation forces starting after midnight on July 21 cannot be called a violation of agreements reached in Minsk. Political speculation on this topic is unwarranted and only impedes the fulfillment of tasks by Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation, Chief of the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak has said.

"JFO individual units and formations demonstrate the firm position ensuring a stable ceasefire. For 11 days since the ceasefire took effect there have been no casualties. There have been instances of ceasefire violations by Russia-occupation forces," he said in a statement obtained by Interfax-Ukraine.

Khomchak said the current situation in general cannot be considered a violation of agreements reached in Minsk.

"They [the agreements on a ceasefire from July 21] are working. Therefore, political speculation about the topic is unwarranted and harms JFO's further fulfilment of its tasks," he said.

Khomchak said if the situation worsens, Ukraine's Armed Forces is ready to quickly and adequately respond to enemy threats.

Tags: #violations #donbas #khomchak #ceasefire #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:45 01.08.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no Ukrainian army casualties reported

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no Ukrainian army casualties reported

09:46 31.07.2019
No casualties reported amid two enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid two enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:14 30.07.2019
Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

09:49 26.07.2019
Ceasefire violated once in JFO zone in Donbas with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded - HQ

Ceasefire violated once in JFO zone in Donbas with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded - HQ

11:25 24.07.2019
JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

18:18 23.07.2019
Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky: Many Donbas residents who live Russia will return home after end of war

Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky: Many Donbas residents who live Russia will return home after end of war

10:35 23.07.2019
No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

10:33 23.07.2019
Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

13:29 22.07.2019
No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

LATEST

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Police discover large cache of weapons in Luhansk region

British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

Hnutove checkpoint resumes operations, more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid from ICRC heading to ORDLO

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD