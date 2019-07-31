Poroshenko's lawyer denies existence of suspicions against his client

Lawyer of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, managing partner of the lawyer association "Golovan and partners," Ihor Holovan, said that his client does not have criminal proceedings against him, and he is only a witness.

"How can Petro Poroshenko know well about those proceedings when the subordinates of Mr. Truba do not provide relevant information to lawyers, referring to the fact that we do not have defense status. And it is not surprising, because our client does not have the status of a suspect in any proceeding, quite apart from 11," lawyer Holovan wrote in his author's blog in the Ukrayinska Pravda ezine.

According to the lawyer of Poroshenko, his client is only a witness in two proceedings.

"Today we reliably know that Petro Poroshenko is a witness in two proceedings. It is unlikely that anyone can say that criminal proceedings are initiated against a witness," the lawyer said.