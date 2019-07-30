Facts

14:56 30.07.2019

Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

1 min read
Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, predicts that the newly elected Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, is unlikely to begin work before September 1.

"I'm a lawyer and as far as I understand the timeline for the work of the Verkhovna Rada, it probably won't have time to start work before September 1," he said at a press briefing on in Kyiv on Tuesday.

It depends on a large number of lawsuits that do not allow the Central Election Commission of Ukraine to form the final convocation of the future parliament, Bohdan said.

He pointed out that the president's team was actively developing legislative initiatives to fulfill campaign promises made by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On July 21, Ukraine held extraordinary parliamentary elections.

Tags: #zelensky #parliament #bohdan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:52 30.07.2019
Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

14:51 30.07.2019
Bohdan: Kyiv to host March of Dignity instead of military parade on Independence Day; Zelensky, Ukrainian military to partake

Bohdan: Kyiv to host March of Dignity instead of military parade on Independence Day; Zelensky, Ukrainian military to partake

14:25 30.07.2019
Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

13:29 30.07.2019
Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

13:09 29.07.2019
Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

15:13 24.07.2019
G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

14:02 24.07.2019
Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

10:46 24.07.2019
Wage arrears to Mykolaiv Shipyard staff fully repaid as instructed by Zelensky

Wage arrears to Mykolaiv Shipyard staff fully repaid as instructed by Zelensky

18:39 23.07.2019
Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

15:42 23.07.2019
Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

Zelensky congratulates Johnson on his election as UK's PM, says looking forward to their first meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

LATEST

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

No government meeting planned this week – source

More than 300 Border Service cadets leave to strengthening state border with EU

Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions

Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

Nazarbayev: Necessary to prepare ruling party for upcoming elections in Kazakhstan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD