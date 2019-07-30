Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, predicts that the newly elected Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, is unlikely to begin work before September 1.

"I'm a lawyer and as far as I understand the timeline for the work of the Verkhovna Rada, it probably won't have time to start work before September 1," he said at a press briefing on in Kyiv on Tuesday.

It depends on a large number of lawsuits that do not allow the Central Election Commission of Ukraine to form the final convocation of the future parliament, Bohdan said.

He pointed out that the president's team was actively developing legislative initiatives to fulfill campaign promises made by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On July 21, Ukraine held extraordinary parliamentary elections.