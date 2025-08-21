Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:19 21.08.2025

Ukraine offered the US annual production of 10 mln drones for 5 years – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine has prepared and offered the US a drone deal worth $50 billion for five years, with the production of 10 million drones per year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for drones: a drone deal tjat we have prepared and offered to the American side for production and co-production for $50 billion: five years, 10 million drones per year. Such a big program. Probably, after the war it will work," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday.

On August 19, the Ukrainian president announced that there were agreements with US President Donald Trump that after the opening of exports, America would buy Ukrainian drones. "And we have agreements with the US president that when we open exports, they will buy Ukrainian drones. This is important for us," Zelenskyy said during a briefing in Washington.

Tags: #drones #production

