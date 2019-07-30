Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has promised to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in the country in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

"The first issue that is being discussed in society all the time - and [Belarusian Central Elections Commission head] Lidia Mikhailovna [Yermoshina] is being drawn into the discussion of these issues - is when our parliamentary election are going to take place. We have already made it clear that we will hold parliamentary election this year and presidential election next year despite forecasts from certain 'connoisseurs' that, since it's all quiet and peaceful at the moment, Lukashenko will promptly hold presidential elections this year in order to once again grab the [presidential] seat and stay there for long. It is absolutely wrong. As I have already promised, everything will happen in accordance with the law and within the framework of the Constitution," the BelTA state news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with Yermoshina.