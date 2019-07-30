Nazarbayev: Necessary to prepare ruling party for upcoming elections in Kazakhstan

The Nur Otan party should evaluate its personnel and prepare for the upcoming elections, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first Kazakh president and the leader of the party, said.

"We must prepare the party for the upcoming electoral processes," Nazarbayev said during a meeting with the first deputy chairman of the party, Bauyrzhan Baybek.

Nazarbayev's press service posted the video recorded at the meeting on social networks.

Nur Otan is "the political party of our entire nation, the major political force," Nazarbayev said.

"It should not be overrun by red tape, it should be closer to the people and seek to know their needs, respond to them and become a zone between the authorities and the people to support the people in different situations. There are no trifles in it. We discussed that at the meeting, we will meet in the future and discuss how we the work of the major political party should be intensified and how to prepare the party for different future events," the Kazakh leader said.

Nur Otan is the country's key political force, "it should remain this way and structurally change in relation to the people and the population," he said.

The Mazhilis (lower house of the parliament) elections will take place in Kazakhstan in the future. The previous, snap elections were held in March 2016. In accordance with the Constitution, the next parliamentary elections are to take place in five years, in 2021.