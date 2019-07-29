Facts

16:37 29.07.2019

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

2 min read
Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Anton Korynevych, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, has stated sanctions against the companies involved in the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge in Crimea occupied by Russia could be tightened.

Korynevych said in an interview with the Segodnya online edition that Ukraine had no opportunity to prevent the construction of the bridge.

"From the actual point of view, unfortunately, we really say that the Russian Federation temporarily controls the occupied Ukrainian Crimea. Therefore, Ukraine really did not have the opportunity to prevent the construction of the so-called "Crimean bridge." On the other hand, we know that law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea opened criminal proceedings against the illegality of building this bridge, in particular the environmental damage to the waters of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. And we also know about the involvement of certain foreign companies in building this bridge," the expert said.

At the same time, Korynevych considers it necessary to discuss the issue of Crimean sanctions "very seriously at the level of Ukraine."

"Possibly, to make changes to the legislation: for example, to prosecute for non-compliance with the sanctions, so that Western partners understand that Ukraine will respond to such things," he explained.

"I think now there is a platform for changing the situation with sanctions in Crimea as a whole and improving it. Ukraine was doing what it could do in that situation. But could we really prevent the construction of this bridge? Probably not," he added.

Tags: #ukraine #russia #sanctions #bridge #crimea #kerch_strait
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 29.07.2019
Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

18:45 29.07.2019
Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

17:07 29.07.2019
Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

16:43 29.07.2019
Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

15:32 29.07.2019
Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

13:16 29.07.2019
Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

12:32 29.07.2019
Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

11:19 29.07.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

11:13 29.07.2019
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

LATEST

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

UOC-MP Synod creates commission on prisoner exchange issues

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

Construction engineers to visit Stanytsia Luhanska on Monday to inspect scope of work on restoring the bridge

Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD