Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has protested against the visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Russia-occupied Crimea, saying the trip was not agreed beforehand with Kyiv.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses a resolute protest against the visit of a delegation led by the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which are temporarily occupied by Russia, which began on July 28, 2019. The visit was not coordinated with the Ukrainian side," the message of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sent on Sunday said.

"This trip takes place despite repeated warnings from Ukraine. The cynical goal of the 'visit' is to participate in the parade of the occupying fleet of Russia," the ministry said.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it continues to adhere to a principled position on the inadmissibility of visits uncoordinated with the Ukrainian side by Russian officials to the territory of Ukraine in its internationally recognized borders, which includes the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"The attempt of the Russian side to interpret such 'visits' in Ukraine as domestic travel are insignificant and testifies to Russia's open disregard of accepted principles and norms of international law, its obligations under bilateral and multilateral treaties," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The ministry added that in accordance with international law, the full responsibility for the negative consequences for this territory from the temporary presence of the Russian-controlled occupying administrations on the Crimean peninsula is imposed on Russia as an occupying state.