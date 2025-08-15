Interfax-Ukraine
22:21 15.08.2025

White House confirms Trump-Putin 'three-on-three' meeting with Rubio, Witkoff

The planned one-on-one meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place in a "three-on-three" format, a senior White House official said, Sky News has reported.

According to the report, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's chief negotiator Steve Witkoff will take part in the talks.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt also said that Trump, Senator Marco Rubio and James Witkoff will be joined at the expanded bilateral meeting and lunch by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defense Secretary Pete Heggett and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. In turn, according to Russian media reports, Kremlin Press Secretary Peskov said that Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Presidential Assistant Yuri Ushakov in the three-on-three talks with former US President Donald Trump.

