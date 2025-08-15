Interfax-Ukraine
Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff

The planned one-on-one meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place in a "three-on-three" format, a senior White House official said, Sky News has reported.

According to him, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's chief negotiator Steve Witkoff will take part in the talks: " A senior White House official has told our US partner network NBC News that the previously planned one-on-one meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will now be in a three-on-three format. The official said the talks will involve US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's top negotiator Steve Witkoff," Sky News said.

