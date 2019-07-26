Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has invited members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine to take part in the development of a new national security strategy, according to the NSDC website.

"Who, if not business people, know what is needed for the economy. Your opinion is important," Danyliuk said during a roundtable with representatives of member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce.

A favorable business climate is a prerequisite for the progressive development of the domestic economy, he said.

Energy security, namely gas supply, is among the country's priorities, he said.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in the continuation of gas transit under the European rules.