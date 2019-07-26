Facts

16:40 26.07.2019

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

2 min read
Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

Law-enforcers have said they have found instances of Kyiv District Administrative Court judges influencing Ukraine's Constitutional Court on rulings regarding illegal enrichment and lustration, as well as consideration of legislation in parliament and investigations undertaken by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

This was the information revealed in a video clip at a joint press conference attended by National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Artem Sytnyk and head of Special Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) in Kyiv on Friday.

"There have been instances of influencing judges of the Constitutional Court regarding decisions on illegal enrichment and lustration, and influencing High Council of Justice members, in particular, through deputies, as well as promoting legislation in parliament. Attempts have been made to sway judges of the Administrative Court of Appeals and to influence investigations of the SBI through the leader of the agency," the text said in the video clip.

In addition, according to the investigation, investigators have recorded instances where influence was exerted on the consideration of decision-making in cases concerning clarifications of the Central Election Commission (CEC), cancellation of government decisions on tariffs, competitions at the SBI, on possible cancellation of the arrest of the property of disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, as well as in cases involving the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate).

Conversations among the court leaders about serving the former government and changing political course, discussing their 'professionalism,' which is the ability to influence state and socially significant matters through decisions of the court heads and acquaintances, were recorded, according to the investigators.

There were recorded conversations that may indicate that the head and judges of court committed corrupt criminal offenses, including obtaining unlawful benefits.

"Information has also been documented on the influence of the official under Yanukovych on changes in the leadership of the judiciary and the appointment of controlled persons," the video clip said.

"The video clip we have just shown, and a more elaborate version we will show later… shows what the investigation actually reveals and the lines of inquiry we are pursuing. …A lot of information needs to be checked in the future," Sytnyk said.

Tags: #law #sytnyk #nabu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:46 26.07.2019
Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

13:12 26.07.2019
NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

17:15 24.07.2019
NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

12:56 24.07.2019
NABU searching Bogdan Motors office in Kyiv

NABU searching Bogdan Motors office in Kyiv

16:16 19.07.2019
Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

12:58 19.07.2019
NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

12:53 19.07.2019
ICU reports NABU raid in its Kyiv office, sees it as political pressure

ICU reports NABU raid in its Kyiv office, sees it as political pressure

15:43 13.07.2019
NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

18:02 09.07.2019
NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

17:03 09.07.2019
NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

LATEST

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Denisova asks new head of UN mission on human rights in Ukraine to assist in transfer of prisoners from ORDO

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

Sailors from Russian tanker detained in Ukraine return home to Krasnodar

Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD