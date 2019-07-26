Facts

Sailors from Russian tanker detained in Ukraine return home to Krasnodar

All crewmembers of the Russian tanker Neyma detained in the port of Izmail, the Odesa region, have returned to Krasnodar, a representative of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) told Interfax.

"All the sailors have returned home to Krasnodar," the representative said.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Thursday announced the detention in the Izmail port of the Russian tanker Neyma, which the SBU claims had blocked the Ukrainian Navy's Yany Kapu tug and Berdyansk and Nikopol armored gunboats in the Kerch Strait in November 2018. According to the SBU, the Russian owners renamed the Neyma the Nika Spirit after the incident in the Kerch Strait.

It was reported later that the Russian tanker's crew had been released and would fly to Russia from Moldova. The vessel now remains in Izmail.

The SBU has not recorded any violations of maritime law or Ukrainian legislation by the tanker's crew and therefore sees no reason to detain the sailors, the SBU press service told Interfax.

