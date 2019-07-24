NABU searching Bogdan Motors office in Kyiv

Representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are conducting searches in the office of Bogdan Motors on the Rybalsky Peninsula in Kyiv, an informed source has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Searches are carried out in the framework of the so-called Ukreximbank case," he said.

Another source told the agency that searches are also being conducted in the bank.

Bogdan Motors Corporation confirmed the fact of conducting searches at the Kyiv office of the company and once again called them politically motivated, stating that the charges were completely unfounded.

The corporation said the matter concerns the restructuring of the loan, which was open.

"We have repeatedly openly said that the loan was taken for the construction of factories, but in the conditions of the catastrophic collapse of the car market, financial crisis, devaluation of the hryvnia, a lack of state support and funding, this led to the fact that the company was not able to service the loan, and the bank did a favor," spokesman for the corporation Serhiy Krasulia said.

Bogdan Motors also noted that constant searches jeopardize the corporation's executing contracts won at tenders for the supply of buses and trolleybuses to municipalities that purchase them for EBRD loan funds.