11:25 24.07.2019

JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas on July 23, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhered to the established ceasefire regime, while the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire once ... there were no casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Thus, in the Pivnich sector (North), Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske were under attack.

"Since Wednesday midnight, enemy troops have not violated an indefinite ban on the use of weapons," the JFO HQ said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, three enemy troops were killed and another one was wounded as a result of stepping on an explosive device.

Завантаження...
