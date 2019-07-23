Facts

12:25 23.07.2019

German CDU reps congratulate Zelensky, Servant of People on victory in Rada elections, assure further German support for Ukraine – envoy

Chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the victory of his Servant of the People Party in the early parliamentary elections in Ukraine, noting that he now has a strong mandate to implement the reforms he declared.

"Chairman of the CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has congratulated President Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the parliamentary elections: "The new president now has a strong mandate to implement an ambitious reform program," Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, chairman of the Bundestag Committee on the EU issues, Gunther Krichbaum (CDU), also congratulated the president of Ukraine and his party on a convincing election victory.

"Germany will continue to support Ukraine in approaching EU standards and provide friendly assistance to it," Ambassador Melnyk quoted Krikhbaum as saying.

