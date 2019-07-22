Facts

15:05 22.07.2019

Servant of the People Party signs declaration of intent with Ukrainian Business Council, think tanks

1 min read

The Servant of the People Party, the Ukrainian Business Council (UBC), and a number of think tanks have signed a declaration of intent that declares a course towards de-oligarchization, de-monopolization of the country, combating corruption in the economy and tax liberalization.

"Today we have signed a Declaration of Intent between the Servant of the People Party and the Ukrainian Business Council. Our intentions coincide," parliamentary candidate from the Servant of the People Party Danylo Hetmantsev wrote on Facebook.

The document sets out key principles for the modernization of Ukraine: de-oligarchization and combating corruption in the economy, decentralization of power, de-monopolization of the economy, deregulation, tax liberalization, participatory democracy and e-government.

From the business side, the document was signed by the UBC Supervisory Board member Grigol Katamadze, from the Servant of the People Party - its head Dmytro Razumkov, from the analytical centers - Director of the Institute for Socio-Economic Transformation Illia Neskhodovsky, member of the supervisory board of the Foundation for Economic Security of Ukraine and the Astarta-Kyiv CEO Viktor Ivanchyk, as well as co-organizer of the e-government coalition and director of the Center for Innovation Development Serhiy Loboyko.

Tags: #ubc #servant_of_the_people
Interfax-Ukraine
