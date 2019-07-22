Facts

12:32 22.07.2019

Nadiia Savchenko not elected to new Ukrainian parliament - preliminary results

Oleksandr Kovaliov, the leader of the non-governmental organization Nobody But Us and a self-nominated candidate in the early elections to the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, is projected to win in single-mandate constituency No. 51 located in Donetsk region, which covers part of the town of Horlivka, the settlement of Zaitseve and part of the Bakhmut district.

Kovaliov garnered 64.31%, while his closest rival, self-nominated candidate Volodymyr Vesiolkin, 14.93% of the vote, the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission reported after tabulating 50% of the ballots.

None of the other candidates got more than 7% of the vote, among them Nadiia Savchenko, a sitting Rada deputy, who got only 1.24% of the vote.

Fourteen of the 26 candidates in this electoral district have not garnered a single vote so far.

