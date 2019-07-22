Ukraine NSDC secretary on possible appointment as PM: I see my future in NSDC

Oleksandr Danyliuk, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said he currently intends to focus on working in the NSDC and reforming this body.

"I have an important function now: to improve the work of the NSDC. It's an extremely important body, and I am now working on it. A lot of attention needs to be given to it. If the president decides [...] that's up to him. I see my future in the NSDC now," he told reporters in the headquarters of the Servant of the People Party on Sunday, responding to a question about the possibility of his future nomination for the post of prime minister.

Speaking about whether there is a guru of economics for the post of prime minister in Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about, Danyliuk said: "Of course, such people exist. And indeed, the prime minister is in charge of the economic component in the first place, and therefore the view of the president is that this person should be an expert in economics."

The NSDC secretary said he is certain that the prime minister needs practical knowledge in the sphere of economy.

"It's necessary to have understanding of what works and what doesn't. There is no time for experiments now," he said.

Responding to a question as to whether he considers Naftogaz Ukraine CEO Andriy Kobolev and Ukraine's former economy minister Aivaras Abromavicius to be new faces, Danyliuk said they are new faces for him.

"Kobolev was the head of a state company, it's essentially business, not the state sector. Abromavicius was economy minister, and the experience he received is important. He is definitely a good expert in the sphere of economy," Danyliuk said.