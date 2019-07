Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections as was 49.84% in all 199 country's constituencies, according to the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC).

The voter turnout was 51.03% in Vinnytsia region, 52.26% in Volyn region, 51.18% in Dnipropetrovsk region, 45.71% in Donetsk region, 51.48% in Zhytomyr region, 41.16% in Zakarpattia region, 50.82% in Zaporizhia region, 48.04% in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 50.30% in Kyiv region, 49.40% in Kirovohrad region, 49.23% in Luhansk region, 53.42% in Lviv region, 47.09% in Mykolaiv region, 46.97% in Odesa region, 54.10% in Poltava region, 48.02% in Rivne region, 52.24% in Sumy region, 54.21% in Ternopil region, 50.43% in Kharkiv region, 53.17% in Khmelnytsky region, 51.53% in Cherkasy region, 42.06% in Chernivtsi region, 54.80% in Chernihiv region, 43.93% in Kherson region, and 48.97% in Kyiv.