09:26 22.07.2019

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

Gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (UGS) of Ukraine on the morning of July 21 reached 15.018 billion cubic meters (bcm), CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said on Facebook.

"It is needed to add 5 billion cubic meters. Some 86 days left by the end of the pumping season," he said.

He also said that gas transit remains high at 303.8 million cubic meters per day, which is connected with the halt by Russia's Gazprom of two Nord Stream lines for repairs, after which transit volumes increased by 25%.

As reported, in the previous heating season, which lasted from November 6, 2018 to April 4, 2019, gas reserves in UGS decreased by 8.450 billion cubic meters (from 17.195 billion cubic meters to 8.745 billion cubic meters).

Tags: #document #gas
