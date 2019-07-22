OSCE SMM records 75 ceasefire violations in Donbas on first day of ceasefire regime

Following a recommitment to the ceasefire which began at 00:01 on 21 July, in connection with the agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on 17 July, the SMM recorded in total 75 ceasefire violations (three explosions, 21 projectiles in flight and 51 shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire.

"From 00:01 to 16:00 on 21 July, the Mission recorded in total 75 ceasefire violations (three explosions, 21 projectiles in flight and 51 shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire). Almost all of these ceasefire violations (74, including two explosions) were recorded between 00:01 and 8:00 in Luhansk region, in areas east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk). Between 8:01 and 12:00, the SMM recorded one explosion in Donetsk region, near Avdiyivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk). The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations from 12:01 to 16:00," the report of the OSCE SMM posted on Sunday evening reads.

It noted that the SMM continues to monitor the security situation in the region.

As reported, a new ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should have begun at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21. An agreement on this was reached in Minsk on July 17 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas. The evening report of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said that shelling attacks had not been recorded since the beginning of the day.