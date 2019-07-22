Facts

07:28 22.07.2019

Servant of the People gains 42.03%, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.64% of votes after quarter of e-protocols processed – CEC

According to the data of 25.82% of the protocols processed, the Servant of the People Party with 42.03% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 12.64%, European Solidarity - 8, 64%, Batkivschyna - 8.33%, Holos - 6.38% are passing to the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the CEC website, Radical Party with 4.08%, Strength and Honor, which gains 3.68% of the votes in Ukraine as a whole, Opposition Bloc - 3, 28%, and Svoboda - 2.35% don't overcome the 5% barrier to parliament.

Tags: #count #cec #election
Interfax-Ukraine
