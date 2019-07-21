Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

Leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, has called the Holos (Voice) party their potential partner in the new parliament and urged all political forces that, according to exit polls, will get seats in parliament to dissociate themselves from pro-Russian political forces.

“Our strategic tasks are not to allow an "occupation platform" to get real power. These Putin's puppets should not be either in the coalition or in the government so that they do not carry out the tasks set by Putin and Moscow from within the government. We should not allow this," Poroshenko said in Kyiv on Sunday.

Poroshenko noted that his political force expects that by the morning "everyone who gets into the Verkhovna Rada will disassociate themselves from Boyko and Medvedchuk's platform and will announce their position regarding the unacceptability of cooperation with the fifth column."

Poroshenko also said: "We consider Holos as our main partner."