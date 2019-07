CEC starts publishing voting results, four parties get to Rada, Servant of the People with 48.64%

The Servant of the People party with 48.64% of the votes, Batkivschyna with 13.32%, European Solidarity with 8.06%, the Radical Party with 6.48% pass to the Verkhovna Rada, according to the results of 0.04% of protocols processed.

For the time being, Opposition Platform-For Life and the Holos party, which mustered 4.82% and 2.8% of the votes respectively, do not get to the parliament.